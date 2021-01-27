Garvin-Garvey House Renovation Earns Fourth State Award

The rehabilitation of the Garvin-Garvey House in Bluffton was recognized with a statewide award.
The South Carolina chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIASC) awarded Charleston historic preservation firm Meadors Inc. a Citation Award for Adaptive Reuse and Preservation for the project, the Town of Bluffton said.
The Town contracted Meadors Inc. and its architects and historic preservationists for research and the blueprint for the Garvin-Garvey House’s preservation and rehabilitation.
“The Garvin-Garvey House was on the verge of collapse. The rehabilitation represented an intensive and thorough investigation of the remnants to understand the original construction and its details,” members of the AIASC award panel said. “This investigation led to its restoration and the reconstruction of large portions of the house to bring it back to its original form.”
The town has been recognized three other times for the renovation project.