Garvin-Garvey House Renovation Earns Fourth State Award

The rehabilitation of the Garvin-Garvey House in Bluffton was recognized with a statewide award.

The South Carolina chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIASC) awarded Charleston historic preservation firm Meadors Inc. a Citation Award for Adaptive Reuse and Preservation for the project, the Town of Bluffton said.

The Town contracted Meadors Inc. and its architects and historic preservationists for research and the blueprint for the Garvin-Garvey House’s preservation and rehabilitation.