This year’s Christmas parade in Bluffton will be a socially distanced celebration. The town of Bluffton plans to host a “reverse” Christmas Parade on Dec. 5. The parade’s entrants will be stationary on May River Road as spectators drive by. Entrants will be positioned a minimum of 10 feet from each other and a safe distance from the traveling vehicles, the town said. No candy or promotional items may be distributed. The parade begins at 10 a.m.

Spectators will start at the intersection of Bluffton and May River roads and continue west on May River Road, finishing at Pin Oak Street and Thomas Heyward Street. The Christmas Tree lighting is set for Dec. 4. The town will stream the event on Facebook Live instead of having a crowd.