Price sworn in as Bluffton police chief

Stephenie Price was sworn in last month as the Town of Bluffton’s police chief. She’s the first woman to lead Bluffton’s police department.

The ceremony was held at the Bluffton Police Department at Buckwalter Place. Price has more than 21 years of law enforcement experience. She was most recently assistant police chief with the Savannah Police Department. In Savannah, Price supervised the administration and management bureau of the department.