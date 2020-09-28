Town of Bluffton hires police chief

“Stephenie’s combined depth of law enforcement experience and knowledge of our region is why she is the perfect choice for Bluffton,” Bluffton Town Manager Marc Orlando said. “Throughout Stephenie’s career, she has built a strong reputation for responsiveness, accountability, and innovation.”

Stephenie Price has been named the new Bluffton Police Department Police Chief. Price, who serves as assistant chief of police for the Savannah Police Department, will begin her new role Oct. 12, a town news release said.

Price will replace interim chief Scott Chandler, who was appointed to the role after the departure in June of Bluffton’s previous police chief. Chandler will remain in the department, the town said.

Price has more than 21 years of law enforcement experience, with the majority of her career serving in the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

In Savannah, Price supervises the administration and management bureau of the department.

“I am very impressed with Bluffton’s high level of community pride,” Price said. "I am also very excited to meet residents and listen to their needs and concerns while preparing the department for the future to meet those needs and concerns.”

Prior to a career in law enforcement, Price was an emergency medical technician, paramedic and a licensed practical nurse.