Bluffton offers free bike taxi service

The rides are offered from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The Town of Bluffton has partnered with Bluffton Bike Taxi to offer free rides throughout the town’s historic district.

Residents and visitors can call Bluffton Bike Taxi or direct message a representative via Facebook or Instagram. The company can be reached at 843-707-6807.

There are pickup locations at Wright Family Park at the end of Calhoun Street and at Martin Family Park on Boundary Street.

Both parks have parking lots and the town has installed signs to designate them as pickup locations. Residents and guests can be picked up and dropped off anywhere in the historic district, free of charge, during these hours and days of operation.