Bluffton Book Festival goes online

The festival’s fifth year will include 11 virtual events featuring bestselling authors. The event will move from its normal three-day schedule to a format with events taking place between Sept. 17 and Nov. 21.

The Bluffton Book Festival, which annually aims to raise literacy levels in the Southeast, has gone virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.

“Keynote sessions, workshops, panel discussions and ticketed and free events” will feature many writers.

The new release said the writers include nternational bestselling author, Susan Abulhawa; New York Times’ bestselling author, Kwame Alexander; Pulitzer prize-winning and New York Times’ bestselling author, Edward P. Jones; author, actor and television producer Eriq La Salle and No. 1 New York Times’ bestselling author James Patterson.

Other local, regional and national writers will be spotlighted.

“We were already hoping to make the festivities bigger and better for the 5th year anniversary, but never did we think we would have an opportunity to go global and bring this level of talented authors to an even wider audience,” said Bluffton Book Festival Founder Rockelle Henderson.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Literacy Center in Hilton Head and Bluffton and The Book Industry Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit www.blufftonbookfestival.com or call 843-707-6409.