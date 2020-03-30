Bluffton Mayor Shares News And Updates

Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka has been sending out daily bulletins of useful information to keep the town informed about the coronavirus. Subscribe to the mailing list at townofbluffton.sc.gov. The town also has produced a map of nonprofit agencies that may be able to help local families who are experiencing financial/food challenges. If you know an organization that may be able to help but isn’t listed, please email Ryan Coleman at rcoleman@townofbluffton.com.