Bluffton remembers Ameer Frazier

The town of Bluffton is mourning 5-year-old Ameer Frazier after a traffic accident following the Bluffton Christmas Parade on Dec. 7. Ameer was severely injured at the end of the parade as all the floats and vehicles were disbanding in the Red Cedar Elementary School parking lot. He was transported by EMS to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, where he died, officials said. No charges are pending in the accident.

Ameer’s family remembered him as always happy — a child whose smile could light up a room, his aunt Carletha Frazier Singleton wrote in a widely shared Facebook post. He loved running around and playing football with the Bluffton Bulldogs. A candlelight vigil for Ameer at Bluffton Eagles Field drew a large crowd to celebrate his life and support his friends and family; funeral services were held Dec. 14.

Thousands of dollars have been raised for Ameer’s family through fundraisers at 12 Beaufort County schools — Ameer was a student at M.C. Riley Elementary School — as well as individual donations.