Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head will reopen June 15 with limited capacity

The Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island has been closed since March 16 as a result of COVID-19, but is set to reopen its doors on June 15, 2020, to a limited number of members for summer camp.

The club has implemented a set of strict safety protocols and procedures to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the potential risk of exposure to members and staff, including but not limited to: daily screenings for anyone entering the building (including children, staff, visitors and vendors); a maximum ratio of staff to children of 1:10; strict hand-washing and hand-sanitizing procedures; daily and intermittent facilities cleaning and disinfecting; no use of water fountains; outdoor drop off and pick up; strict food service guidelines; social distancing through increased spacing, small groups, and limited mixing between groups; and a dedicated isolation room in the event a child develops a fever or other COVID-19 symptoms.

To adhere to these additional COVID-19 safety protocols, the Club will limit the number of children it serves this summer to 100 current members in grades K-5 and reserves the right to limit the number of members per grade level in order to maintain appropriate staff to child ratios.

“We know the need is greater, especially with teens, but we had some tough decisions to make,” said Kim Likins, the Club’s unit director. “Our board spent weeks reviewing protocols and safety measures before they made the decision to open for summer camp with limited capacity and a shorter camp day.”

“We want to help parents return to work and give their children a familiar place to go – to learn, to play, to see friends and get back to some normalcy,” said Likins. “Our staff has done a phenomenal job creating fun and engaging projects for the kids the summer.”

The link to online registration, which will open on Monday, June 1, at 8:00 a.m., will be released to current members in grades K-5 only.

Summer camp will run from Monday, June 15, through Friday, July 31, 2020.

Hours of operation will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Registration open only to current members in grades K-5 and will be limited.

Children in grades 6-8 may be eligible only if younger siblings are accepted and only if staffing and space permits.

The cost for six weeks of summer camp is $127 for one child, $172 for two children and $217 for three+ children, and these prices may vary for those approved for scholarships.