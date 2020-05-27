Lowcountry Donors

Many of the families whose children are members were laid off or worked reduced hours.

A longtime supporter of the Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island donated $125,000 to help the Club provide financial assistance to its members in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wexford Foundation donates $100,000 to local charities

The Wexford Foundation donated more than $100,000 to 14 local non-profits with immediate needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the funds were directed to charities dealing with hunger and housing, but Wexford also contributed to education, software and the funding of PPE for agencies in need of equipment that allows to more remotely or more safely.

Latitude Margaritaville gives food to front-line workers

Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head, led by resident Les Riesett, raised $3,438 to buy doughnuts, pizza, chicken wings and other food items for about 500 front-line workers.

The Upper Crust in Okatie and Publix of Hardeeville partnered with the residents to supply the meals.

Girl Scout Troop 4008 donates to Lowcountry charities

Girl Scout Troop 4008 raised $16,000 selling cookies and voted to use part of the money to support three local organizations: Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, Bluffton Self Help and Hilton Head Humane.

“While we are always grateful for any donations we receive, the gift of our younger generation learning the value of philanthropy is a meaningful blessing to us all,” said Hospice Care of the Lowcountry Executive Director Jenny Brasington.

PFS Sporting Clays

Pockets Full of Sunshine, a nonprofit that serves local special needs adults, recently held its ninth annual PFS Sporting Clays fundraiser at Forest City Gun Club in Savannah. Michael Perry won the top shooter award and Jacob Eddy of Hilton Head Christian Academy was the youth winner. Annie Oakley member Nancy Thomas was awarded top female. Top teams were Peter Ruhlin, Bart Chandler, Andrew Dunn, Bill Jankoski and Dede Cargill, Kathy Warden, Janet Nickens, Karen Kuhn.

The next scheduled event is the free “Fun in the Sun” for everyone beach day, June 5. For more information, email spreadthesun@gmail.com

Hopeful Horizons crisis line now called support line

Hopeful Horizons’ hotline or crisis line is now called a support line. The nonprofit’s services are available for victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault. The support line is available 24-7. “We don’t want anyone to wonder if their situation is serious enough to call a crisis hotline,” said Kristin Dubrowski, chief executive officer. “All calls are important to us and we want to help you.” Hopeful Horizons serves five counties including Beaufort and Jasper. For help, call the free support line at 800-868-2632.

Palmetto Breeze installs driver shields as coronavirus precaution

Palmetto Breeze Transit has installed protective plexiglass driver shields on all commuter and circulating vehicles. Additionally, it has provided bus operators with wipes, gloves, disinfectant and hand sanitizer; requires passengers ride with an appropriate amount of distance between each other; suggests passengers wear cloth masks while riding and out in public; cleans bus interiors more frequently; educates staff about prevention measures; and encourages employees and passengers to wash hands frequently, use sanitizers, and to stay home if feeling ill

Colleton River Club collection drive

Colleton River Club in Bluffton helped serve those in need during the coronavirus pandemic when a group of women in the community organized a collection drive for the local food bank.

Hilton Head PSD recognized for facility excellence

Hilton Head Public Service District has been honored with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Facility Excellence Award for its Recycled Water Plant on Oak Park Drive. This is the PSD’s fourth straight year earning the award.

Scott Moffatt, Hilton Head Public Service District Water Quality Supervisor, has been named the Lab Analyst of the Year by the Water Environment Association of South Carolina.

Kroger helps feed community

Kroger recently contributed $10,000 to Second Helpings to help feed communities in Beaufort, Hampton, and Jasper counties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will be used to purchase food. Each week Second Helpings is purchasing about $5,000 worth of food for agencies that are not receiving donations from their communities.

Island Winery supports community with donations

To support the community and the economy during the coronavirus, Island Winery made the first of series of planned donations. Owners Georgene and Loren Mortimer said they wanted to give back to the community which has supported their business since it opened in 2006.

Lowcountry Yard Art surprises community

Lowcountry Yard Art has helped people celebrate birthdays and anniversaries by setting up custom signs during the night in their front yards. The recipients wake up to a giant celebration. Signs were also displayed for the 2020 senior classes.

Vagabond Cruise gives back

Vagabond Cruise and more than 30 Hilton Head-based tour operators have joined its new initiative — #iwilltravelagain — which provides financial support to locally owned and operated tour operators across the world impacted by COVID-19 through the purchase of gift cards. Vagabond Cruise is donating 5% of every gift card purchased to help provide home cooked meals to displaced hospitality workers in the area.

WIRE helps Hilton Head Heroes

The Women in Rural Electrification-A program, through Palmetto Electric, hosted a dinner and the women brought paper products to stock the Hilton Head Hero house for the 2020 season.

Housekeeping Services donates 7,000 pounds of laundry to Fire & Rescue

Housekeeping Services of Hilton Head Island has provided clean sheets and pillowcases to Hilton Head Island Fire & Rescue and Marriott Vacation Club donated towels and blankets for the department’s use to help maintain a sterile and healthy work environment.

Combined with the MVC donation, Housekeeping Services has processed more than 7,000 pounds of laundry for the department, including pick-up and delivery service of clean laundry, according to Housekeeping Services of Hilton Head Commercial Laundry Manager Bill Mead.

Palmetto Quilt Guild picks quilt winner

The Palmetto Quilt Guild’s 2020 Quilt Festival was cancelled, but the guild still raffled off a handcrafted quilt.

Dr. Rosalyn Lester won the quilt “Island Compass,” which was inspired by a pattern designed by Liz Schwartz and Stephen Seifert. The festival and raffle are the Guild’s primary fundraising projects, which support community service projects, student scholarship programs and operating expenses. The next show is scheduled for March 2022.