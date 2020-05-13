Close contact businesses to reopen May 18

Gov. Henry McMaster announced May 11 that close contact service providers including salons and barber shops, fitness and exercise centers, and public pools throughout South Carolina will be able to open in a limited capacity on Monday, May 18. He also lifted restrictions on recreational facilities and activities.

According to a news release, the following businesses are classified as close contact service provider:

Barber shops

Hair salons

Waxing salons

Threading salons

Nail salons and spas

Body-art facilities and tattoo services

Tanning salons

Massage-therapy establishments and massage services

Commercial gyms that may being to operate May 18 include:

Group exercise facilities such as yoga studios, barre classes and others

“With our increased capacity for testing the people of our state, it is time to responsibly and gradually get these small businesses back up and running,” McMaster said. “We have an opportunity to set an example for the rest of the world by reinvigorating our economy while staying safe, but we can only do that if South Carolinians continue to follow the advice and recommendations of our public health experts.”

According to the release, the “Response” component of accelerateSC, with advice from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control have developed general guidelines for the businesses set to open on May 18:

According to the release, the guidelines include: