Close contact businesses to reopen May 18

Gov. Henry McMaster announced May 11 that close contact service providers including salons and barber shops, fitness and exercise centers, and public pools throughout South Carolina will be able to open in a limited capacity on Monday, May 18. He also lifted restrictions on recreational facilities and activities.
According to a news release, the following businesses are classified as close contact service provider:
- Barber shops
- Hair salons
- Waxing salons
- Threading salons
- Nail salons and spas
- Body-art facilities and tattoo services
- Tanning salons
- Massage-therapy establishments and massage services
Commercial gyms that may being to operate May 18 include:
- Group exercise facilities such as yoga studios, barre classes and others
“With our increased capacity for testing the people of our state, it is time to responsibly and gradually get these small businesses back up and running,” McMaster said. “We have an opportunity to set an example for the rest of the world by reinvigorating our economy while staying safe, but we can only do that if South Carolinians continue to follow the advice and recommendations of our public health experts.”
According to the release, the “Response” component of accelerateSC, with advice from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control have developed general guidelines for the businesses set to open on May 18:
- Guidelines for close contact service providers
- Guidelines for cosmetology establishments
- Guidelines for gyms and fitness center
- Guidelines for public or commercial pools
According to the release, the guidelines include:
- Guidance on social distancing within businesses, including recommended capacity requirements
- Additional cleaning and sanitizing guidelines for equipment, tables, chairs, etc.
- Additional guidance on health checks for employees
- Additional guidance on training for employees