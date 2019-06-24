Community Connection

Women in Philanthropy recently awarded: $76,200 in grants to local nonprofits whose work fit the theme “Preserving Our Lowcountry Heritage and History.” Recipients included: ABLE Foundation, Coastal Discovery Museum, Foundation for Educational Excellence, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lowcountry, Heritage Library Foundation, Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, Penn Center and Mitchelville Preservation Project. Since 2006, Women in Philanthropy has awarded $518,200 in grants to local nonprofit organizations.

Generosity is one of the best things about the Lowcountry. Has your business or organization given back to the community? Submit your photos to editor@hiltonheadmonthly.com for this section. Space is limited.

WEXFORD CHRISTMAS IN JULY TO BENEFIT CAPA

To celebrate the year-round spirit of giving, the Village at Wexford will host Christmas in July to benefit the Child Abuse Protection Association. To be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 17, the Village Market will transform into a festive holiday village featuring holiday crafts, snacks, Christmas music, games and entertainment, plus Christmas photos with “Sand-a.” Donations of items like diapers, teen books, bug spreay, snacks and summer clothing will be accepted at the event to benefit CAPA. For more information, go to villageatwexford.com.

SHAG CLUB HOSTS RE-UP PARTY

Members of the Hilton Head Island Carolina Shag Club celebrated their annual Re-Up Party in May at the Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort. Membership in the club includes free shag lessons in the spring and fall, plus reduced registration to the seven parties the club sponsors each year. For more information, go to hiltonheadshagclub.com.

OUTSIDE HILTON HEAD SUPPORTS HOPEFUL HORIZONS

Outside Hilton Head raised more than $2,000 for Hopeful Horizons during a ladies’ night shopping event in May. More than 100 women shopped to support the nonprofit, whose mission is to provide safety, hope and healing to survivors of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault through evidence-based practices.

SONESTA RESORT RAISES $3,500 FOR SECOND HELPINGS

Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island donated $3,500 to enable Second Helpings to purchase 700 thermal bags for its Fill the Need program. Every Thursday, Second Helpings’ volunteers fill bags of food for workers who commute to Hilton Head Island via the Palmetto Breeze buses. Fill the Need was started in October 2017 in response to concerns from Palmetto Breeze leaders that many bus passengers who work on Hilton Head get home too late to go to food banks and pantries for food.

PUBLIC SERVICE DISTRICT RECOGNIZED FOR ENVIRONMENTAL EXCELLENCE

Hilton Head Public Service District has achieved designation as a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary through the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program. Properties must demonstrate a high degree of environmental quality in environmental planning, wildlife and habitat management, water quality and conservation, resource management, and outreach and education. Properties are recertified every three years.

SCHOLARSHIPS AWARDED

The Hilton Head Area Home Builders Association’s education foundation awarded college scholarships to 11 students from high schools in Beaufort, Hampton and Jasper counties, selected for their academic performance, leadership, financial need, and commitment to community. Each received a $4,000 scholarship. The 2019 recipients are: John Ballenger, Kayla Bradley, Christopher “CJ” Cleland, Joseph Gray, Lucius Hodges, Hannah Manley, Bethany Neville, Angi Rodriguez, Grant Symonds, Kendal White, Jacob Zook.

FUNDRAISER TO HELP REPLACE STOLEN AEDS

Over Memorial Day weekend, two automated external defibrillators were stolen from the New River Linear Trail and Alljoy boat landing. Collins Group Realty has established a GoFundMe campaign to raise the funds necessary to replace the stolen AEDs. Each defibrillator costs $1,800, plus repair costs to the damaged defibrillation stations. The goal is to raise $4,000 to replace both units. To donate, go to the Collins Group Realty Facebook page.

HOSPITAL AUXILIARY PROGRAM BENEFITS AREA GROUPS

Hilton Head Regional Healthcare’s Auxiliary Caring Touch Program recently donated $18,000 to several local nonprofit organizations, including Greater Bluffton-Jasper County Volunteers in Medicine and Volunteers in Medicine Hilton Head Island Clinic for patient medication. Having medications onsite and readily available at the clinics improves patient adherence to doctors’ orders, improving patients’ health. The auxiliary program raised the money at the gift shops at Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Hospital.

SANDALWOOD COMMUNITY FOOD PANTRY GETS AARP GRANT

AARP South Carolina presented a $5,000 grant to Hilton Head’s Sandalwood Community Food Pantry to combat senior hunger. The grant will supply fresh dairy, produce and protein to many seniors on Hilton Head Island. The food pantry founded in 2009 by the Rev. Dr. Nanette Pierson supports more than 850 local families and a growing number of senior participants.

CONCOURS D’ELEGANCE AWARDS GRANTS TO LOCAL GROUPS

Organizers for the Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival through its Driving Young America charitable fund presented grants to local community organizations including: the Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island, Heroes on Horseback, the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra league, Hilton Head Island High School’s Zero Robotics, the Rotary Club of Hilton Head Island, The Sandbox: An Interactive Children’s Museum, the Savannah Children’s Choir, SOAR Special Olympics, STEPS and St. Luke’s Preschool.