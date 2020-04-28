"Lowco Strong" t-shirt fundraiser raises $6,000 for charity

Bluffton resident Justin Jarrett, founder of Lowcosports.com, partnered with 19 local charities to raise much-needed funding in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The shirts sold for $20 with $10 from each shirt sold going to the buyer’s favorite charity.

T-shirts printed with the hopeful message “Lowco Strong” were part of a creative campaign that raised $6,000 this month for Lowcountry nonprofit organizations.

“I was scrolling Facebook, which we’re all doing a lot of these days, and I saw a friend in Kansas was promoting her T-shirt campaign to raise money for local relief efforts,” Jarrett said. “I took her idea and ran with it.”

He reached out to Hilton Head Island-based non-profit Pockets Full of Sunshine to discuss the idea, then pulled in other advisors, including Elise Simons of the Lowcountry Volleyball Club, and the team developed a plan.

Charities that benefitted included Bargain Box, Bluffton Self Help, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lowcountry, CAPA, Deep Well, HELP of Beaufort, Hopeful Horizons, Hungry Heart, Pockets Full of Sunshine, United Way, Lowcountry Volleyball Club, Volunteers in Medicine, Bluffton High School Booster Club, Osprey Village, Battery Creek Booster Club, Ronald McDonald House, Palmetto Ocean Conservancy, Programs for Exceptional People and Beaufort Academy Booster Club.

Men’s, women’s and youth sizes were available in blue, white, and gray.

Members of Pockets Full of Sunshine decorated paper bags for the shirts and are delivering them this week. Pockets Full of Sunshine provides social and vocational opportunities for adults in the Lowcountry with intellectual and physical disabilities

Players from Lowcountry Volleyball Club, high school students from Hilton Head Island and Bluffton and other volunteers are also helping with deliveries.

“Many of these great charities have taken a huge fundraising hit,” Jarrett said. “And many of our local residents are more reliant on charity than ever. We have to work together to lift everyone up. That’s what being ‘LowcoStrong’ is all about.”