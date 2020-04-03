An open letter to Gov. Henry McMaster, Please act now

Nationwide, millions of Americans have been ordered to stay home in at least 38 states to help flatten the curve, to help us get back to our normal lives. California spearheaded the movement in mid-March. Others have followed and, according to the New York Times, 297 million Americans are now under stay-at-home orders.

South Carolina had 1,554 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of April 2— including 130 in Beaufort County, where our offices for Hilton Head Monthly and Bluffton Monthly magazines are located.

We, as members of the local media who have taken part in somber press conferences and have been reporting on grim statistics, implore you to order our state’s residents to stay at home.

Georgia made the call this week. North Carolina, Virginia and Florida have also enacted the mandate. Gov. McMaster, please, give the stay-at-home order.

Most states’ orders direct people to stay at home except to visit essential businesses, to exercise alone outdoors or to help a family member.

These more stringent measures are needed to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Ordering the state’s citizens to stay home will help us to go back to work sooner and welcome visitors back to our shores this summer.

We believe South Carolinians will support the declaration. Many have voluntarily been staying inside, secluded. The cities of Charleston, Columbia and Mt. Pleasant have taken the initiative and enacted stay-at-home mandates.

The rest of the state is ready to follow— just say the word.

We applaud your recent decisions to close non-essential businesses and shut down access to state parks and close all public waterways.

Those were important measures.

But take the next step. The order will not only help prevent more infections, but will help lessen the strain on our healthcare workers.

This week California’s governor wondered why some state governors were not enacting stay-at-home mandates: “What are you waiting for?” Gov. Newsom asked.

Please make the call, Gov. McMaster.

What are you waiting for?

Sincerely,

Marc Frey, owner, and the Monthly editorial team

14 Westbury Park Way Suite 200

Bluffton, SC 29910