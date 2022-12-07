Beaufort County Offers Sign-On Bonus Up to $7,500

Beaufort County Council approved sign-on and relocation bonuses for new hires in the detention center, emergency medical services department, and the sheriff’s office. The policy, effective for employees with a hiring date of Nov. 1 or later, will provide new employees with a sign-on bonus of $5,000, paid in two installments: $2,500 upon hiring and the other $2,500 after successfully completing a probationary period of employment.