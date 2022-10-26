ORDINANCE KEEPS DOGS LEASH-FREE ON HILTON HEAD ISLAND BEACHES

An updated ordinance that Hilton Head Island Town Council passed will allow dogs to be on island beaches without a leash during designated times. The ordinance aligns with an animal control ordinance Beaufort County adopted with an exception to let the dogs run freely along the shore.

The times when dogs are allowed on the beach: October through March: Anytime on leash or under voice control; April through Thursday before Memorial Day: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on leash; 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. on leash or under voice control; Friday before Memorial Day through Labor Day: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. not allowed on the beach; 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. on leash or under voice control; Tuesday after Labor Day through September: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on leash; 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. on leash or under voice control.