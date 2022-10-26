HILTON HEAD ISLAND, BEAUFORT COUNTY COME TO AGREEMENT ON U.S. 278 CORRIDOR PROJECT

Hilton Head Island Town Council agreed to work with Beaufort County to advance the William Hilton Parkway Corridor Project, including hiring an independent consultant to conduct end-to-end analysis and simulation of the proposed corridor improvements, a news release said.

In a 4-3 vote, Town Council passed a resolution authorizing the town to participate in a revised Memorandum of Agreement with Beaufort County that lays out the path forward for the project. A six-person committee of town and county representatives will select an independent consultant to perform a review. For more information, visit hiltonheadislandsc.gov/ us278corridor.