BEAUFORT, JASPER COUNTIES ESTABLISH REGIONAL HOUSING TRUST FUND

Municipalities in Beaufort and Jasper counties have created a regional housing consortium and have pledged $3.4 million to kick start the initiative. A Housing Trust Fund is established to support the production and preservation of affordable housing for the area’s teachers, law enforcement, first responders, cooks, and other service industry jobs.
The goals include creating new housing units or rehabilitating or preserving existing housing units; helping households maintain financial by reducing money they must spend on housing and transportation; increase awareness of existing and new financial products that serve the Beaufort- Jasper community.