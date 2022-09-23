HILTON HEAD SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA ANNOUNCES 2022-2023 SEASON

The Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra 2022-2023 season will include concert pairs of the nine Orchestra Series programs, free outdoor Symphony Under The Stars Pops concerts, and Hilton Head International Piano Competition. The HHSO will offer the Coastal Home Supper Club series and a new Gullah Cultural Series at its intimate performance space, SoundWaves at Coligny Plaza.

Tickets are available for most concerts. The season kicks off with two free outdoor “Symphony Under The Stars” Pops concerts: Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Martin Family Park in Bluffton and Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m., at Lowcountry Celebration Park at Coligny. For more information, visit hhso.org, or call 843-842-2055.