Susan Zellman, Lowcountry Regional Transportation Authority board member and former chairperson, died Aug 13. Zellman, a Sun City resident, represented Beaufort County on the LRTA Board since 2016. Under her leadership, LRTA and Palmetto Breeze Transit achieved many milestones, including launching two new transportation services (the seasonal Breeze Trolley service on Hilton Head Island and the Bluffton Breeze service in Bluffton), a Palmetto Breeze news release said.