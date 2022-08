New grants totaling $11.6 million will go toward the Hilton Head Island Airport Terminal Upgrade project. The airport has received $33 million overall. The approximately 43,000-square-foot project will likely begin this winter. Other airport funding includes the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration awarding $275,000 to remodel the control tower. This tower-improvement project will replace outdated equipment with energy-efficient equipment and systems.