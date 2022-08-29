SCAM COSTS HHI RESIDENTS THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a Hilton Head Island resident lost almost $130,000 in a scam when she hand-delivered money and also withdrew cash and purchased gift cards. The scammer claimed to be from Amazon and transferred the woman to “CIA Agent William Nelson.” She was told her social security number had been compromised and was involved in payments to foreign nations. She was advised to withdraw all her money for it put into “Federal Protective Custody.” Contact local law enforcement if you believe you might be victim of a scam.