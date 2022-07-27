AIRPORT TERMINAL UPGRADE RECEIVES $12 MILLION IN STATE FUNDING

The Hilton Head Island Airport has received $12 million in additional funding for the estimated $53 million terminal upgrades in the South Carolina State budget. The project is estimated to begin in the winter of 2022 and be completed in mid-to-late 2025. The project will include approximately 43,000 more square feet of terminal space, three jetways for passengers, new parking, security upgrades, an all-new baggage claim, a new grand hall, and a four-lane passenger drop off and pick-up area.