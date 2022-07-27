AIRPORT TERMINAL UPGRADE RECEIVES $12 MILLION IN STATE FUNDING

The Hilton Head Island Airport has received $12 million in additional funding for the estimated $53 million terminal upgrades in the South Carolina State budget. The project is estimated to begin in the winter of 2022 and be completed in mid-to-late 2025. The project will include approximately 43,000 more square feet of terminal space, three jetways for passengers, new parking, security upgrades, an all-new baggage claim, a new grand hall, and a four-lane passenger drop off and pick-up area.
“This is an important win for Hilton Head and Beaufort County,” said Sen. Tom Davis. “The upgrades to Hilton Head Island Airport Terminal are needed to match the growth of Beaufort County, showcase the Lowcountry, and deliver people directly to the number one island in the U.S.”