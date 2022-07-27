HILTON HEAD ISLAND LAUNCHES SEWER CONNECTION PROGRAM

Hilton Head Island homeowners and renters who qualify may be eligible for grants from the Town of Hilton Head Island to help connect their single-family homes to public sewer. The town received funding to expand sewer connections and help those still on septic systems to transfer their homes to a “safer, reliable sewer” a news release said. Applications for Project SAFE are available at the Hilton Head Island Deep Well Project. For more information, call 843-785-2849 or visit hiltonheadislandsc.gov/program/sewer.