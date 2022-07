Earth People Farms on St. Helena Island earned a South Carolina Department of Agriculture’s Agribusiness Center for Research and Entrepreneurship share of $150,000 for its agribusinesses. There were nine winners. Owned by sister-and-brother duo Najmah and Glen Thomas, Earth People Farms recently developed a EPFarmacy line of products, including a collection of herbs and herbal products in the tradition of their African and Gullah/Geechee heritage.