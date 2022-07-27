FORMER LAWYER CHARGED WITH KILLING WIFE AND SON

Attorney Alex Murdaugh was indicted on two counts of murder in the June 7, 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and his son Paul Murdaugh, 22, state law enforcement said. Alex Murdaugh, 54, has denied having any role in the deaths. The indictment accuses Murdaugh of killing his wife with a rifle and his son with a shotgun. He was also charged with two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. “Today is one more step in a long process for justice for Maggie and Paul,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel. Murdaugh’s attorneys said he “didn't have anything to do with the murders.”