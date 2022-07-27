Community Connection

Each year the Rotary Club of Hilton Head Island selects two students to receive a scholarship of $4,000 per year, offering each student $16,000 in scholarship support. Jehanne Marie Arnal from the Heritage Academy and Harper Krimm from Hilton Head Christian Academy are this year’s winners. Arnal will attend The Citadel’s Tommy and Victoria Baker School of Business where she will major in business with a focus on entrepreneurship. Harper will attend Anderson University, majoring in music with concentrations in voice and commercial music.

HHCS HONORS OUTGOING ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

The Hilton Head Choral Society held a farewell dinner at Sea Pines Country Club for Artistic Director Tim Reynolds, who retired after 20 years at the helm of the Choral Society. In attendance were HHCS members past and present and friends. The farewell dinner planning committee consisted of Phyllis Duffie, Margie Lechowicz, Judy Tiano, Tim Reynolds, Janice Creech and Madonna Muller.

FOUNDATION FOR EDUCATIONAL EXCELLENCE RECEIVES DONATION

The Foundation for Educational Excellence recently received a contribution from the Rotary Club of Okatie for its 2022-23 fall grant awards. Each year the Foundation gives innovative educational grants to teachers and schools throughout the Beaufort County School District.

VOLUNTEERS BUILD OYSTER REEF AT HARBOUR TOWN GOLF LINKS

A new oyster reef along the 18th fairway of famed Harbour Town Golf Links —on the banks of Calibogue Sound—is a joint effort of The Outside Foundation, The Sea Pines Resort and The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. More than 700 bags of oyster shells, each weighing about 20 pounds, were transported to the shoreline then put in place at low tide. Several local groups pitched in, including members of Hilton Head Boy Scout Troop 222. The bags created a man-made reef that will serve as a habitat for larval oysters, where they can attach and grow.

THE HOSPITAL AUXILIARY DONATES $20,000 FOR USCB NURSING SCHOLARSHIPS

The Hospital Auxiliary presented $20,000 in nursing scholarships to USCB. The scholarships are intended to attract new students and help address the shortage of nurses in the Lowcountry, a news release said. During the past 30 years, the Auxiliary has donated over $850,000 in scholarships through proceeds from its Annual Hospital Auxiliary Invitational Golf Tournament held in November at Harbour Town Golf Links and Wexford Golf Club.

BLUFFTON’S K-9 TEAM RECEIVES DONATION

The Town of Bluffton accepted its first donation for one of its three newly established charity funds. Bluffton resident Samantha “Sam” Boyd gave $20,000 to the Bluffton Police Department Benevolence Fund, with $10,000 earmarked specifically to better equip Bluffton’s K-9 program. The remaining $10,000 will be used for miscellaneous police programs.

PAL’S ANNUAL ONLINE AUCTION SCHEDULED FOR AUGUST

Palmetto Animal League’s Bid for PAL Online Auction is set for this month. The auction, at www.PALauction.org, benefits PAL’s no-kill adoption center in Okatie. Bid for PAL begins 8 a.m. Aug. 4 and ends 8 p.m. Aug. 7. The auction allows people to shop the Lowcountry without leaving their couch. Auction items include golf rounds, restaurant certificates, relaxing getaways, clothing, jewelry, home décor, and more.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND- BLUFFTON CHAMBER LEADERSHIP CLASS GRADUATES

The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce graduated 19 local professionals from its flagship Leadership Program. This is the 37th graduation class: Lauren Albrecht, Hilton Head Insurance & Brokerage; Anna Almeida, Elite Resort Group; Brittani Anderson, J Banks Design; Jason Ashley; Henry Criss, Palmetto Breeze; Megan Gorden, Gotham Events; Brandon Greenplate, Brandon Greenplate Real Estate; Brent Lett, Synovus Bank; Kimberly Lewis, Pinnacle Financial; Frederick Lowery, Island Recreation Association; Natalie Majorkiewicz, Town of Bluffton; Adam Martin, Haig Point; Lawrence Melton, Island Funeral Home; Joan Richardson, Carey & Company; Corey Smith, Fraser & Allen; Mark Stanley, Palmetto Breeze; Corey Tuten, Palmetto Electric; Harrison Williams, Shelton Law Firm; Sally Zuniga, Tio’s Latin American Kitchen. This year’s class installed the Bluffton Library Park, which is a series of interactive/reading installations along a walking path.