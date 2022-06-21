PRIMARY VOTERS PICK CANDIDATES

Incumbent P.J. Tanner defeated challenger JoJo Woodward in the Republican primary for Beaufort County Sheriff. Tanner received 62.4 percent of the vote to Woodward’s 37.6 percent.
For Beaufort County Council, in District 6 Tab Tabernik defeated Mike Covert (55.9 to 44.1 percent). In District 8, Paula Brown defeated John Zmarzly (55.4 to 44.6 percent). Incumbent Mark Lawson defeated Shellie West Hodges (67 to 33 percent) in District 9.
Tom Reitz defeated incumbent Stu Rodman in District 11 (66.5-33.5 percent). David Bartholomew defeated incumbent Paul Sommerville (52.5-47.5 percent) in District 2. For the District 4 seat, incumbent Alice Howard defeated Josh Scallate (53.4- 46.6 percent).
Republican Eric Erickson won the District 121 primary over Timothy Swain (72-28). Democrat Michael Rivers Sr. defeated Marvin Bowens (87.4-12.6).
David Cadd defeated Willie Turral in the primary for auditor (67.2 to 32.8 percent).
Statewide, U.S. House District 1 Rep. Nancy Mace defeated challenger Katie Arrington, garnering 52.8 percent of the vote in Beaufort County.
Joe Cunningham (78.1 percent in Beaufort County) won the Democratic primary for governor. He will oppose Gov. Henry McMaster, who won the Republican primary (85 percent).
S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson defeated Bluffton attorney Lauren Martel in the Republican primary (55.3-44.7 in Beaufort County).