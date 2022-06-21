PRIMARY VOTERS PICK CANDIDATES

Incumbent P.J. Tanner defeated challenger JoJo Woodward in the Republican primary for Beaufort County Sheriff. Tanner received 62.4 percent of the vote to Woodward’s 37.6 percent.

For Beaufort County Council, in District 6 Tab Tabernik defeated Mike Covert (55.9 to 44.1 percent). In District 8, Paula Brown defeated John Zmarzly (55.4 to 44.6 percent). Incumbent Mark Lawson defeated Shellie West Hodges (67 to 33 percent) in District 9.