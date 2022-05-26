Community Connection

Kathia Salinas, Maria Medina, Gerardo Rivera and Zohra Tebbakh were recognized with the Joe Distelheim Award for Literacy, an annual award for deserving literacy students of Bluffton Self Help, which has merged with The Literacy Center. The students were presented with a $500 check and plaque. More than 100 former colleagues and friends of Distelheim contributed to the award’s endowment fund, raising more than $40,000 ­— enough to fund awards in the future.

HILTON HEAD CITIZENS RECEIVE ISLANDER AWARDS

Emory Campbell, Marianne Krall, Michael Jukofsky and Patti Soltys received the Hilton Head Island Mayor’s Honored Islander Award for their volunteerism.

As a Gullah historian, Campbell was recognized for “continuously raising the profile of Hilton Head Island as an enriching educational destination.”

Krall volunteers at the Children’s Center. She was a board member at Deep Well and served as board chair. She also served on the board of directors for Memory Matters.

Jukofsky, a member of the Hilton Head Island Rotary Club, has helped restripe faded crosswalk signs at Hilton Head Island High School and install the bicycle map signage on the island.

Soltys led the need for a Saturday school, which gives parents a place to leave their young children while they go to work. Funds have already been raised to cover the cost of 2022.

MOSS CREEK GOLF TOURNAMENT RAISES MONEY FOR CHARITABLE FUND

The Moss Creek Charitable Fund’s fourth annual golf tournament raised more than $45,000. With 168 Moss Creek participants and more than 100 donors, the fund will support many deserving local families and children’s charities this fall. Established in 2018, the fund has raised more than $275,000. The deadline for 2022 grant application is Sept. 15. For more information, contact Mike Long at mlong5146@yahoo.com.

PARKER’S PRESENTS $56,000 TO BEAUFORT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Parker’s donated $56,000 to Beaufort County schools as part of its initiative that supports education across their widespread consumer regions. Superintendent Frank Rodriguez accepted the donation on behalf of the school district. “This partnership with Parker’s is a wonderful example of a strong community partnership,” Rodriguez said.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND FIRE RESCUE RECOGNIZES EMPLOYEES

Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue recently held its awards ceremony. Firefighter of the Year, Senior Firefighter Max Peterson; Officer of the Year, Lt. Joe Zoffoli; EMT of the Year, Fire Apparatus Operator Chris Darmon; Dispatcher of the Year, 911 Senior Public Safety Telecommunicator Mackenzie Hrobar; Employee of the Year, Maintenance Supervisor Keith Tison; Leadership Award, Senior Fire Inspector Christopher Osterman; Leadership Award, Fire Apparatus Operator Shane Marstiller; Chiefs Award, Lt. Steve Fierro; Civic Award, Captain Lee Jenkins; S.C. Fire Academy Order of the Maltese, Firefighter Jason Proctor; Letters of Commendation, Town Senior GIS Analyst Kris Kronlein; Fire Apparatus Operator Dan Meilo; Firefighter Peter Maresma; Captain Janet Peduzzi; Deputy Chief Joheida Fister.

FLAG RETIREMENT BOXES FOR COMMUNITY

Hilton Head Fire Rescue worked with Eagle Scout candidate Peter Rougeux to complete his Eagle Scout community service project to install flag drop boxes for older and tattered American Flags that need to be retired correctly. The drop boxes are at Fire Rescue headquarters, No. 40 Summit Drive (Mid Island); behind Fire Station No. 1 off Executive Park Drive (Off Pope Avenue-South End); Fire Station No. 5-No. 20 Whooping Crane Way at Front Gate of HH Plantation 9 North End).

TCL HONORS 34 HEALTH SCIENCES GRADUATES

The Technical College of the Lowcountry honored 24 associate degree in nursing graduates and 10 physical therapist assistant associate degree graduates at its May pinning ceremonies. Most of these TCL graduates go right to work in the Lowcountry. For a complete list of graduates, visit tcl.edu.

BLUFFTON NATIVE SERVES ABOARD USS CONSTITUTION

Daniel Falcocchio, a Bluffton native, checked aboard USS Constitution April 25. The USS Constitution is one of the Navy’s special programs, and all prospective crewmembers must meet a high standard of sustained excellence and interview to be selected for the assignment, a news release said. Falcocchio is a 2014 graduate of Bluffton High School.

COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF THE LOWCOUNTRY RECEIVES DONATION FOR UKRAINE RELIEF FUND

Community Foundation of the Lowcountry accepted a $10,000 gift on behalf of the Ukraine Relief Fund from the St. Andrew By The Sea United Methodist Church Endowment Fund. The funds went toward the Hilton Head for Ukraine Benefit.

MEMORIAL HEALTH CONTRIBUTES $1 MILLION TO LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS

Savannah-based Memorial Health has contributed $1 million from its Community Benefit Fund, benefiting 36 worthwhile organizations (as of Dec. 31, 2021). More than $200,000 has been given to local children’s charities.