TODAY SHOW VISITS HILTON HEAD ISLAND

Hilton Head Island was a national showcase last month as NBC’s “Today” was broadcast in front of a live audience May 20 from a house on the beach. The show’s “3rd Hour” featured Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer. It was sponsored by Vrbo.

The crew went on a fishing adventure, rode with the Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island, celebrated Melvin’s birthday and enjoyed local whisky. Chefs Orchid Paulmeier (One Hot Mama’s), Andrew Carmines (Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks) and Charlestonbased BJ Dennis shared recipes. “Who needs a studio when you can call this home?” Roker said.