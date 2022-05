The South Carolina Wing of Civil Air Patrol has chartered the Hilton Head Island Composite Squadron as part of its mission to perform emergency service duties, to train teens as leaders and to teach aerospace and aviation concepts. The squadron is recruiting new members. Teens ages 12-18 may join as cadets and remain in the Cadet Program until age 21. For more information, contact Squadron Commander 1st Lt. Richard Moscatiello at 404- 520-6075, richard.moscatiello@scwgcap.org