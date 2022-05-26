TRAFFIC SAFETY CONCERNS ADDRESSED IN OKATIE

A stretch of three miles on U.S. 278 in Okatie will be studied for possible upgrades. The section, beginning at the intersection of Argent Boulevard and ending at Okatie Highway (S.C. 170), sees an average of 31,000 vehicles per day and has experienced significant growth, which has led to increased congestion and safety concerns, according to Beaufort County government. A study was initiated in March and is anticipated to conclude by the fall. For more information, visit wikimapping.com/us278camp.html