After 10 rounds of competition and two tie-breaking rounds, the 2022 Academic WorldQuest trophy was awarded to Hilton Head Christian Academy. May River High School finished second. Academic WorldQuest, a student outreach program of the World Affairs Council of Hilton Head, challenged eight teams from seven area high schools who answered 100 questions on topics related to world affairs. The event was held at Bluffton High School, the 2020 Academic WorldQuest Competition winner.

NEW HIRES, NEXT YEAR’S CALENDAR AND SOME STELLAR STUDENTS STAND OUT IN OUR EDUCATION BRIEFS

ACE Students Win Medals at USA Workforce Development Event

Career and technical education students from the Beaufort-Jasper Academy for Career Excellence (ACE) brought home medals from the 2022 State Leadership and Skills Conference. The annual Skills USA conference was a showcase of career and technical education (CTE) students in the state where outstanding students competed in different trade, technical and leadership events. During the state Skills USA competition, ACE CTE students worked against the clock, proving their expertise in occupations such as cosmetology, construction, barbering, electricity and medical assisting. State first-place (gold medal) winners are eligible to compete at the National Skills USA Championships, which will be held in Atlanta in June.

Hilton Head Prep Hires Football Coach

Dustin Etheridge has been named new varsity football coach at Hilton Head Preparatory School. Etheridge, a graduate of Lexington High School and the University of South Carolina, was a defensive assistant coach at Hammond School. He helped lead the Skyhawks to a SCISA Class AAA state title.

Hilton Head Christian Names Athletic Director

Jason Grunkemeyer has been named HHCA's new athletic director, effective June 1. Grunkemeyer joined the school in August 2021 as Director of Student Athlete and Coach Development. He steps in for former athletic director Kenny Conroy, who had been with the school since 1996. Conroy recently led the girls basketball team to its fourth-straight SCISA championship. Conroy’s record as varsity girls basketball coach was 363-83. He accepted the position of athletic director at Savannah Country Day School.

John Paul II student selected to Naval Academy Summer Seminar

Sam Rembold, a student at John Paul II Catholic School, was chosen to attend the Naval Academy Summer Seminar.

The United States Naval Academy Summer Seminar is considered the first step for many high school juniors considering the Naval Academy. The Summer Seminar is a highly competitive program with approximately 850 slots available per session.

Adult Education program earns state honors

The Beaufort County School District’s adult education program has been recognized with a statewide award from the South Carolina Department of Education for developing innovative solutions during the pandemic. The Stepped Up to the Plate award recognized the district’s adult education program for increasing English as a Second Language (ESOL) enrollment and educational gains, culminating in a new U.S. Citizenship class.

COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD SETS ACADEMIC YEAR CALENDAR

The Beaufort County Board of Education has set its 2022-2023 academic calendar. The first day for students will be Aug. 15; the final day of classes will be Friday, June 2, 2023. Dates schools will be closed for students are Sept. 5 (Labor Day); Oct. 17 (vacation day); Nov. 11 (Veterans Day); Nov. 23-25 (Thanksgiving); Dec. 19-Jan. 4, 2023 (winter break); Jan. 16, 2023 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day); February 20, 2023 (President’s Day); March 17, 2023 (vacation day); April 7-14, 2023 (spring break); and May 29, 2023 (Memorial Day).

SCAD students win television awards

Two students from the Savannah College of Art and Design won the Scripted Series category at the 41st College Television Awards. SCAD alumni Emily Dillard (producer/writer) and Nicola Rinciari (director/writer) won for their program titled “Our Side,” which they created while attending college.