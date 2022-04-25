Community Connection

The Women’s Association of Hilton Head Island announced the winners of the 2022 Youth Community Service Award. The recipients are Addie DeVaney (May River High School); Beckett Jones (Hilton Head Preparatory School); Edy McGoldrick (Hilton Head High School); Theodore Oldham (John Paul II Catholic School); and Jennifer Richardson (Bluffton High School). The program recognizes outstanding local students who excel at community service. Each student received a $1,000 award. The award began in 1980.

UNITED WAY OF THE LOWCOUNTRY WOMEN UNITED NAME WOMAN OF THE YEAR

Longtime Beaufort volunteer Norma Duncan was selected by United Way of the Lowcountry Women United as the 2022 Woman of the Year. The Woman of the Year Award was created to celebrate women in the Lowcountry who have made a powerful impact on their local community through their volunteer efforts and serve as role models for inspiration and achievement of other women. Duncan has given her time to the Child Abuse Prevention Association, Friends of Caroline Hospice, the Port Royal Sound Foundation, Greater Alzheimer's of Beaufort, and the Pat Conroy Literary Center.

SIX ORGANIZATIONS AWARDED $161,000 FROM HILTON HEAD ISLAND GRANT CYCLE

Local organizations serving low- to moderate-income residents of Hilton Head Island received awards from the second grant cycle of the Hilton Head Island ARPA/SLFRF COVID-19 Fund. Last fall, $338,825 was awarded to 13 nonprofits. This cycle six organizations are sharing the remaining amount of $161,000. Those grant recipients include Bluffton Community Soup Kitchen ($4,100); Central Oak Grove Baptist Church ($9,900); Hospice Care of the Lowcountry ($25,000); Sandalwood Community Food Pantry ($30,000); South Carolina Nurse Retention Scholarship Fund ($48,000); and Volunteers in Medicine ($44,000).

PALMETTO DUNES CARES AWARDS 2022 GRANTS

Palmetto Dunes Cares awarded $63,000 in grants to 13 recipients which serve Hilton Head Island and Bluffton residents. Since 2018, the Palmetto Dunes Cares Fund has awarded more than $155,000 to local nonprofits. Grants are funded from proceeds of the Turtle Trot 5k series, Turtle Education Talks, as well as Palmetto Dunes Cares community fundraising events. The grant recipients are Backpack Buddies; Bluffton Community Soup Kitchen; Bluffton Self Help; Coastal Discovery Museum; Deep Well Project; HHI Recreation Association; Hilton Head Island Safe Harbour; Hospice Care of the Lowcountry; Lowcountry Autism Foundation; Lowcountry Legal Volunteers; Memory Matters; National Alliance on Mental Illness Lowcountry; PEP (Programs for Exceptional People); Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head; The Children’s Center; and World Affairs Council of Hilton Head. To learn more, go to palmettodunescares.org.

USCB FRESHMAN AWARDED PRESTIGIOUS INTERNSHIP

Piper Davis, a USCB freshman in the Beaufort College Honors program, has been awarded the U.S. Department of Energy’s Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internship at the Savannah River National Laboratory for the Summer 2022 term. The program is a 10-week paid internship that includes a stipend for food and housing. Davis will participate in a project titled “Carbon and Water Dynamics” and will work nine-hour days this summer.

DAR ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF AMERICAN HISTORY ESSAY CONTEST

Emily Geiger Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, announced winners from two schools for the American History Essay Contest: Matthew Yanachik, eighth grade, John Paul II Catholic School; and Ali Murphy, seventh grade, and Sky MJ Roman, sixth grade, Cross Schools. Each winner received an award certificate, bronze medal, $50 gift certificate and specialty cookies. Murphy and Roman are state winners who will be recognized at the DAR state conference in Columbia.

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAY RAISES FUNDS

A sold-out Wine Down Wednesday event at the Village at Wexford raised $2,700 for Hilton Head Heroes. The event featured wine, music, shopping, refreshments, and prizes.

BEAUFORT RAISES FUNDS FOR UKRAINE RELIEF

Donations to the City of Beaufort’s Pride of Place fund resulted in more than $52,000 raised to help the City of Ostroh, in western Ukraine. Beaufort plans to transfer about $40,000 of the funds to a special bank account that Ostroh has set up and will transfer the rest at the end of the relief campaign, or use some of the funds to ship supplies to Ostroh. Greg Rawls, a glass artist whose work is displayed at Thibault Gallery on Bay Street, designed a blue and yellow glass pin that sells at the gallery, which has donated more than $22,000 to the Pride of Place fund from the sales of its pins and pendants.