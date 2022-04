The 33rd All Saints Garden Tour is set for Saturday, May 21. This self-guided tour from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. includes six distinctive gardens located on Hilton Head Island and in Bluffton. There will be no lunch, boutique, or bake sale at All Saints Episcopal Church because of COVID concerns. Proceeds will support six local charities that support hunger, homelessness, literacy and/or aging.