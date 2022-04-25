In memororiam: ANDREW FARBMAN

The Lowcountry mourned the loss of Andrew Farbman, owner of Amigos Cafe Y Cantina in Bluffton, who was killed after he was struck by a car when walking on Spanish Wells Road on Easter Sunday.
A Hilton Head Island resident, Farbman, 62, was known for his business acumen and his friendly demeanor.
A devoted fan of the Grateful Dead, Farbman is remembered as a community friend who “never met a stranger.”
A GoFundMe page in support of the family featured an outpouring of love for Farbman, describing him as one of the “best human beings” anyone has ever met.
His daughter, Alexis, honored Farbman in a social media post: “He was everything that I’ve ever wanted to be and so much more,” she wrote. “He showed me what a real friend is like.”
photo: amigosbelfair.com