PREP FOR PRIMARIES CANDIDATES FILE FOR ELECTIONS

Incumbent Sheriff P.J. Tanner will be challenged by JoJo Woodward for the Republican nomination.

The races are set for the Beaufort County elections. The primaries are June 14, ahead of November’s general election.

David Cadd and Willie Turral filed to run for the Republican nomination for auditor. Republican Heather Galvin filed for probate judge, and Republican incumbent Maria Walls filed for treasurer.

For the District 2 seat on County Council, incumbent Paul Sommerville (R) faces David Bartholomew. Marilyn Harris filed for the Democratic nomination.

For the District 4 seat, incumbent Alice Howard (R) is challenged by Josh Scallate and Ashley McElveen. In District 5, incumbent Joseph Passiment filed for the Republican seat.

In the District 6 seat on Beaufort County Council, Mike Covert and Tab Tabernik will vie in the primary for the Republican nomination to face Democrat Alphonso Small Jr. In District 8, Republicans Paula Brown and John Zmarzly are competing for the nomination.

For District 9, incumbent Mark Lawson faces a challenge from Shellie West Hodges for the Republican nomination.

For County Council District 10, incumbent Larry McElynn filed for the Republican nomination. In District 11, incumbent Stu Rodman (R) faces a challenge from Tommy Reitz.

Statewide, Bluffton’s Lauren Martel will face Alan Wilson for the Republican nomination for state attorney general.

Republican candidate Bill Hager in District 122 will challenge Democratic state Rep. Shedron Williams.

Republican Reps. Bill Herbkersman (District 118), Weston Newton (District 120) and Jeff Bradley (District 123) filed for their Statehouse seats.

Republican candidates Eric Erickson and Timothy Swain will vie for the District 121 seat. Democrat Michael Rivers Sr. is the incumbent.

For District 124, incumbent Shannon Erickson (R) and Barb Nash (D) filed to run.

For county school board, Terry Thomas (District 2), Richard Geier (District 4), Tommy Broderick (District 7) and Joshua Mathianas (District 8) filed to run.