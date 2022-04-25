MAYFEST SET TO RETURN

Mayfest is back. The 42nd anniversary of the event, coordinated by The Rotary Club of Bluffton, returns 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 7. Bluffton Mayfest in Old Town Bluffton will feature more than 125 artists and food vendors. Admission is free. The featured artist is Kelly Logan Graham. Two stages — the main stage in Martin Family Park and a second stage on Bridge Street — will provide a variety of entertainment.