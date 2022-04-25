SEA LEVEL IMPACT STUDY RECEIVES $300K GRANT

A two-year study called “Beaufort County Adapts: Sea Level Impacts Beneath Our Feet” has been funded by a grant of nearly $300,000 from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Program Office to the S.C. Sea Grant Consortium.

“This study will better prepare us for what’s happening underneath our feet, below the ground, so that we can gain additional important tools for our kit to improve resiliency and combat the effects of rising sea levels,” said Rob Merchant, Planning and Zoning Director for Beaufort County.