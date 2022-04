Beaufort County Council unanimously approved nearly $5 million in grants to local organizations and park projects that will help with tourism and activities for visitors and residents. The approved projects include Whitehall Park Construction on Lady’s Island ($560,478); Hilton Head Island Airport Air Service Marketing ($30,000); Broad River Fishing Pier - Phase II - ($230,000); and Gullah Museum of HHI, Gullah Museum Migrant House Renovation Project, ($36,875).