HILTON HEAD ISLAND AIRPORT TERMINAL UPGRADE APPROVED

Beaufort County Council voted 11-0 to approve the funding plan and give the greenlight to the Hilton Head Island Airport Terminal Upgrade project. The estimated $55 million project will go up for construction bids in May. It will include approximately 43,000 more square feet for terminal space, three jet ways for passengers, new parking, security upgrades, a new baggage claim, a new grand hall and a four-lane passenger drop-off and pick-up area, the Town of Hilton Head said. The project should be underway by the end of the year and is estimated to be completed by mid to late 2025.