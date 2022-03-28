Community Connection

The Women’s Association of Hilton Head Island awarded eight $1,500 community grants to nonprofit organizations. WAHHI awarded the following grants: The Children’s Center; Hopeful Horizons; Love House Learning Academy; Lowcountry Alliance for Healthy Youth; LowCountry Legal Volunteers; NOC; Sandalwood Community Food Pantry; and Pregnancy Center. Since its founding in 1961, WAHHI has donated thousands of dollars to projects that benefit local charitable organizations.

STAN SMITH HONORED WITH ORDER OF THE PALMETTO

Stan Smith was presented the Order of the Palmetto by Gov. Henry McMaster during an event at the Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island. The award is the state’s highest civilian honor, presented in recognition of a lifetime of extraordinary achievement and service.

“Mr. Smith has dedicated himself to giving back to the Hilton Head Community and promoting Hilton Head through the game of tennis. He exemplifies what it means to be an Order of Palmetto recipient,” McMaster said.

Smith was recognized by the Club at the Sea Pines Resort. Smith has been an advocate for the Club since 1994, serving on the board and as chairperson for multiple capital campaigns that raised funds to build and expand the Club’s facilities.

BLUFFTON PARTNERS WITH COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF THE LOWCOUNTRY TO DISTRIBUTE GRANTS

The Town of Bluffton, working with the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry, will distribute up to $20,000 in grants to individual non-profits which were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and whose representatives serve low-to moderate-income residents of Bluffton and/or underserved communities. The application deadline is April 11. Additional application cycles will be added if funds remain available. For more information, contact Debbie Cahoon, vice president for community investment, at dcahoon@cf-lowcountry.org or 843-681-9100.

USCB NURSE EDUCATOR RECOGNIZED FOR HEALTHCARE SIMULATION EDUCATION

Jana Wheeler, DNP, APRN, CHSE, is a finalist for the 2022 Simulation Star of the Year Award, which recognizes the nation’s most influential and impactful nurse educators. The award is presented by Sentinel U, a provider of web-based simulation education technology for nursing schools, hospitals and healthcare professionals. Wheeler is simulation-lab coordinator and assistant professor of Nursing at the University of South Carolina Beaufort.

BLUFFTON BREAKS GROUND ON REFLECTION PLAZA

The Bluffton Police Department has begun construction on its Reflection Plaza, which will provide officers and staff a “safe space to communicate and rejuvenate.” This hardscape plaza is accented with outside chairs and tables. The plaza is also a component in the department’s 10-tier Mental Health & Wellness Program. Hargray donated $35,000 to the project.

OLYMPIC LEGEND JACKIE JOYNER-KERSEE AND LOCAL FOOTBALL STAR VISIT BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF HH

Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Boys & Girls Club Hall of Fame Alumna and Olympic Gold Medalist, visited the Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island on March 4. She spoke to members about her Olympic journey and shared memories of her time at the Boys & Girls Club of East St. Louis. Joyner-Kersee took questions from Club members and inspired them to, “…work hard to make their dreams a reality.”

On March 11, Notre Dame linebacker and Hilton Head Island native Jaylen Sneed visited the Club. Sneed is a former Club member and multi-sport athlete in football, basketball and track and field. Sneed graduated Hilton Head High school with a 3.7 GPA, the Club said.

HOPEFUL HORIZONS RECEIVES FUNDING FROM BERKELEY HALL, HARGRAY

Berkeley Hall Charitable Foundation and Hargray Caring Coins have awarded more than $10,000 in grants to Hopeful Horizons to support services for victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault. Hargray Caring Coins funding will support staff training.

Training and therapist supervision is required by the state of South Carolina for licensure of counselors and therapists. Funding from Berkeley Hall Charitable Foundation will help fund services that are offered through Hopeful Horizons’ Bluffton office and will also enable the organization to leverage federal funding.

THE INN & CLUB AT HARBOUR TOWN Named One of COUNTRY’S TOP HOTELS

The Sea Pines Resort’s Inn & Club at Harbour Town has been named one of the top 12 hotels in the country for 2022 by U.S. News & World Report. It is the second consecutive year, and third time in four years, that The Inn & Club at Harbour Town has appeared in the publication’s “Best Hotels” rankings, which recognize properties for providing top-of-the-line amenities and hospitality for travelers.

BOATING CLUB HILTON HEAD OFFERS SAFETY CHECK PROGRAM

America’s Boating Club Hilton Head is conducting its annual vessel safety checks for boats, performed under the auspices of the United States Coast Guard.

The free vessel safety check consists of a 15-point checklist of Coast Guard requirements as well as a discussion of other safety items that are recommended but not required. For more information, contact Linda Larson at 252-599-1953.

ALLIANCE DANCE ACADEMY ENJOYS STRONG SHOWING

The Alliance Dance Academy STARS competed recently at Dance Troupe Inc. in Savannah. Each of its Group Numbers received Platinum awards except “In You” which won the highest award, Diamond, and the Challenge of Excellence Award for the highest scoring number of the competition. The Bluffton-based academy’s STARS range in age from 6 to 17 years old.

HOSPITAL AUXILIARY GIFT SHOP OPEN 6 DAYS

The Auxiliary Gift Shop at Hilton Head Hospital is open six days a week. A nonprofit, all proceeds support the Auxiliary Caring Touch Program. Hilton Head Hospital Gift Shop is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Shop at Coastal Carolina Hospital is open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday to Friday.