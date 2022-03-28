WINNER SELECTED IN HILTON HEAD INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION

Jaeden Izik-Dzurko of Canada won the 2022 Hilton Head International Piano Competition held March 7-14. Izik-Dzurko, 22, took first prize ($15,000) and receives a recital at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall on Oct. 14, a CD recording on the Steinway & Sons label and a return engagement with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra and music director John Morris Russell.

llia Ovcharenko, 20, of Ukraine earned second ($10,000); Seongwoo Moon, 21, of Republic of Korea, took third ($5,000). Anthony Ratinov, 24, of the United States earned the Gorodnitzki Memorial Prize ($1,000). The Sascha Gorodnitzki Memorial Prize is a judges’ discretionary award for which all nonknonow finalist competitors were considered. The prize winners were selected from a field of 165 applicants, ages 18-30, from 28 countries.