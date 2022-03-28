PUBLIC-PRIVATE WORKFORCE HOUSING PROPOSAL

Hilton Head Island Town Manager Marc Orlando has proposed a public-private partnership strategy to develop workforce housing on more than 12 acres of Town-owned property. The town said the proposal will help address the island’s need for more housing for its workforce. The vision includes efficient use of land, energy and water resources, environmentally responsible building materials, and edible landscapes. The site is close to the Hilton Head Island Recreation Center and Hilton Head Island public school campus.