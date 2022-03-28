TCL TO PAY FOR TUITION AND FEES THROUGH SUMMER

The Technical College of the Lowcountry’s paid tuition program will continue through the summer of 2022 offering S.C. residents the opportunity to further their education – for free. The program is available to South Carolina residents, including: adults with some college; adults with no college; and recent high school graduates.
All college-eligible students who enroll in a TCL academic program for six credit hours or more per semester are eligible. To qualify, students must complete a 2021-2022 FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), or FAFSA waiver (if applicable). For more, visit www.tcl.edu.