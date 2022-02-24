AN IRISH Blessing

Because of the coronavirus safety concerns, the parade committee said no objects will be thrown or handed out by participants. Objects include candy, beads, T-shirts, or other items.

The parade will march down Pope Avenue on 3 p.m. March 13. The parade will step off from the beach parking lot onto Pope Avenue across from Lagoon Road. It will continue along Pope Avenue, turn left onto Office Park Road and end at Park Plaza.

A boat parade, which was held last year, is scheduled to be held the morning of March 12 on Broad Creek.

There is a planned free Irish concert 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 12 at Lowcountry Celebration Park. The concert’s lineup is set to include The Fenian Sons, which is a Boston Irish rock band, the Boston Police Column P & D, and NYPD Emerald Society P & D.

The grand marshals are Gloria and Allan LaCoe, who were originally named grand marshals of the 2020 parade, which was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hilton Head Island real estate agents, the LaCoes have been influential in the community. They supported Hilton Head’s Soup Kitchen by the Sea, and they have been recognized for their leadership in the free annual community Thanksgiving Dinner, which began in 1999 and helps serve 1,500 people and raises donations for local social service agencies.

The parade was founded in 1983 by local business icon Tom Reilley and a few friends and family, according to the parade’s website. The parade has featured the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales, military jet flyovers, the Planter’s Peanut Nutmobile with Mr. Peanut, and the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile.

For more information, visit hiltonheadireland.org.

