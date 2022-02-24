HERITAGE CLASSIC FOUNDATION INCREASES MATCHING DOLLARS FOR CHARITABLE GIVING PROGRAMS

The Heritage Classic Foundation will increase matching gifts to 15% for its two charitable giving programs (Birdies for Charity and The Heritage Champions Fore Charity) ahead of the 2022 RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. The RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing’s registered charities also can be honored by the PGA Tour each year. The Mitchelville Preservation Project was recently named a 2021 Charity of the Year finalist. The award comes with a $5,000 grant from the PGA Tour. The 54th annual RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing is April 11-17.