Community Connection

Thirteen local nonprofit organizations have been awarded $338,825 to help them continue addressing challenges created by COVID-19. The funding is part of a $5 million American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 grant the Town of Hilton Head Island received.

Grant recipients in the first round include: Hilton Head Island Recreation Association, $6,250; Lowcountry Legal Volunteers, $22,125; Meals-on-Wheels, Bluffton-Hilton Head, $20,000; Memory Matters, $15,000; Mental Health America of Beaufort/Jasper, $24,000; Native Island Business & Community Affairs Association, $50,000; Programs for Exceptional People, $15,000; Sandalwood Community Food Pantry, $50,000; Second Helpings, $25,000; Society of St. Vincent de Paul Holy Family Conference, $20,000; The Children’s Center, $22,700; The Hilton Head Island Deep Well Project, $50,000; and The Hunger Coalition of the Lowcountry, $18,750.

BURNT CHURCH DISTILLERY ANNOUNCES 2022 CHARITABLE PARTNERS

Watterson Brands has announced the 2022 Burnt Church Distillery Charitable Partners: Meals-On-Wheels (January), Real Champions (February), SOAR Special Olympics (March), Hopeful Horizons (April), YoungLife (May), Lowcountry Legacy Fund (June), Vantage Point (July), Bluffton Self Help (August), Pockets Full of Sunshine (September), Empower (October), Humane Society (November) and Family Promise (December). For a schedule of events , visit burntchurchdistillery.com/events.

Since opening in 2021, Burnt Church Distillery has offered monthly giveback opportunities, in addition to charitable collaborations with Watterson Brands’ portfolio of venues and the ongoing initiative, Watterson Means Good, and the Lowcountry Legacy Fund. Through Help4Hope, Watterson Means Good distributed, among other contributions, $186,550 to restaurants to reimburse them for serving 14,924 free meals to those affected by the pandemic in 2020. The 2023 grant cycle applications will open Aug. 31.

NURSE RETENTION SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS FIRST WINNERS

The South Carolina Nurse Retention Scholarship, an initiative to attract and retain recent BSN graduate nurses who continue to work in Beaufort County, announced the first four scholarship winners: Lauren Londono of Beaufort, who works as a circulating nurse in the main operating room at Beaufort Memorial Hospital; Krystal Maldonado of Beaufort, who is a registered nurse at Hilton Head Dermatology; Maria Novoa, a Bluffton resident, is a registered nurse at Hilton Head Hospital; and Erika Thalacker, Beaufort, who works as a registered nurse for Beaufort-Jasper- Hampton Comprehensive Health Service at Chelsea Pediatric Clinic. The Community Foundation of the Lowcountry and several individuals provided initial funds to award these first four scholarships. For more information, visit SCNurseRetention.org.

ROTARY CLUB OF HILTON HEAD ISLAND ANNOUNCES ACADEMIC SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

The Rotary Club of Hilton Head Island is offering academic scholarships to graduating high school seniors. Scholarship awardees are eligible to receive scholarship funding of $4,000 per year for a maximum of four years. Applicants must reside on Hilton Head Island and attend a Hilton Head Island school (public or private). Students planning to attend South Carolina colleges or universities will receive preferential consideration. For more information, visit hiltonheadrotary.org. The application with the requested documents must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. March 31.

RECORD DONATIONS RAISED AT 2022 POLAR PLUNGE

About 500 Polar Plungers ran into the 71-degree Atlantic Ocean at Coligny Beach New Year’s Day to welcome 2022. Participants raised a record $3,250 for Charli’s Critters, a non-profit housed at Community Foundation of the Lowcountry and founded in honor of Charli Bobinchuck. Charli’s Critters connects children on Hilton Head with their natural surroundings by supporting wildlife education, preservation, and conservation.

PALMETTO ELECTRIC, HARGRAY AWARD BLUFFTON $90,000

Palmetto Electric and Hargray gave $90,000 to the Town of Bluffton for an economic development project and a reflection garden for the Bluffton Police Department. Palmetto Electric awarded $55,000 in utility tax credits which the Town will use for environmental assessments and land surveys to prepare 10.5 acres of town-owned property for development, a news release said. Hargray granted the town $35,000 through its community engagement initiatives to be reserved for a reflection garden, in memory of Officer Jonathan Garcia, who died by suicide. It will be “symbolic of the department’s commitment to mental health and wellness of its officer and civilian colleague.”

BLUFFTON SELF HELP ANNOUNCES NEXT PHASE

Bluffton Self Help’s Path Forward initiative announced its next phase, which includes an emphasis on educational and training programming, workforce development and access to guided resources. Bluffton Self Help is taking a holistic approach to break the cycle of poverty in the Lowcountry. It has formed the Red Apron Alliance, which will pull from existing community resources to more efficiently serve the community. Visit blufftonselfhelp.org.