The Feb. 1-27 event, which includes art and food, crafts and music and history, invites attendees to “Experience the Culture and Cherish the Legacy” of the Gullah Community on Hilton Head Island.

The Hilton Head Island Gullah Celebration will present the 26th Annual Celebration on Hilton Head Island throughout the month.

A miri Geuka Farris is the featured artist. He has been featured in more than 50 solo and juried exhibitions internationally, including the National African American Museum of History and Culture. Farris received his MFA in painting and BFA in illustration from SCAD.

“Amiri’s art captures the spirit of the Gullah people perfectly. This year’s featured image is everything we have hoped for. It captures the joy of our culture and the rich heritage that we’re happy to share with everyone who joins the festival,” says T. Curtis Barnwell III, Hilton Head Island Gullah Celebration Committee Chair.

“Arts Ob We People” opens on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at the Art League Gallery and runs through February. It is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Hilton Head Island Gullah Celebration Opening Party is at the Art League Gallery 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 9.

The celebration continues with a Freedom Walk in honor of National Freedom Day at Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Visitors will learn about the historical connection of Ft. Howell and Mitchelville through the stories passed down from generation to generation. Speakers include the Rev. Dr. Robin Dease of St. Andrew by the Sea and Dr. John Newman of Volunteers in Medicine.

The celebration will include vaccines and surprise guests, screenings, and wellness information provided by Memory Matters, Hilton Head Hospital, Hilton Head Regional Healthcare Senior Center, and Hilton Head Island Fire, Life and Safety, a news release said.

On Saturday, Feb. 12, “A Taste of Gullah” returns to the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina with food trucks offering traditional Gullah food, including conch stew, shrimp gumbo, fried chicken, fried fish and oxtail stew. The Gullah Market on Saturday, Feb. 19 will have an array of arts, crafts, food vendors, music, and cultural performances.

Gullah Culture will be on full display at the Coastal Discovery Museum.

A “Celebration of African American” authors is set for Saturday, Feb. 26, in Bluffton, which includes a Gullah food tasting.

For more information, visit gullahcelebration.com.

GULLAH CELEBRATION EVENT CALENDAR

THROUGH FEB. 27, 10 A.M. – 4 P.M.

“ARTS OB WE PEOPLE”: EXHIBIT AND SALE

Art League Gallery, 14 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island

FEB. 5, 10 A.M. – 1 P.M.

FREEDOM DAY CELEBRATION

Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park, 229 Beach City Road, Hilton Head Island

FEB. 9, 5 P.M. - 7 P.M.

26TH ANNUAL HILTON HEAD ISLANDGULLAH CELEBRATION OPENING PARTY

Art League Gallery, 14 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island

FEB. 12, 12 P.M. – 3 P.M.

A TASTE OF GULLAH

Art Center of Coastal Carolina, 14 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island

FEB. 19, 11 A.M. – 5 P.M.

GULLAH MARKET: ARTS, CRAFTS, MUSIC AND FOOD

Coastal Discovery Museum, 70 Honey Horn Road, Hilton Head Island

FEB. 26, 12 P.M. - 3 P.M.

CELEBRATION OF AFRICAN AMERICAN AUTHORS

Rotary Community Center at Oscar Frazier Park, 11 Recreation Court, Bluffton