North Point Development announced the purchase of an 880-acre economic development site in Hardeeville that will accommodate up to 6 million square feet of warehouse and industrial space, a news release said. The project plans to bring more than 550 jobs at full buildout. The South Atlantic Logistics Terminal site is located along I-95 and I-17. The news release said North Point is finalizing plans for the site and expects to break ground on the first phase of development in the spring of 2022.